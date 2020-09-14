Woman Shots Husband Then Barricades Herself on Far West Side of Joliet
A woman allegedly shoots her husband in the 19-hundred block of Brighton Lane on the far west side of Joliet on Sunday. Joliet police responded to reports of shots fired.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The couple is in their 50’s. After the shooting, the woman barricades herself inside the home. There were 2 adult children at the home at the time.
The woman surrendered herself to police after barricading herself inside her home.