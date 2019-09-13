Woman semi-comatose after using product bought in another country
A California woman is semi-comatose after contracting mercury poisoning from a skin cream she bought in Mexico. The 47-year-old woman had trouble walking, speaking and her hands and face were numb when she arrived at a Sacramento emergency room in back in July. Authorities say the woman bought the Ponds-labeled skin cream, which claims to be a skin lightener, at a pharmacy in Jalisco, Mexico. Officials say mercury was added after the cream was bought and not by the manufacturer.