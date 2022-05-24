      Weather Alert

Woman on Disney Ride Drops Apple Watch, Reports $40,000 Fraudulent Credit Card Charges – Or…?

May 24, 2022

This is a Disney trip she won’t ever forget.

A woman, who dropped and lost her Apple Watch, while she was on a ride at EPCOT Center, in Florida, last month, filed a police report – to claim that someone had racked up $40,000 in fraudulent credit card charges, from it.

A few hours after the watch fell from her wrist, when she was “fidgeting” with it, the woman reported that someone started using her American Express credit card – which was hooked up to her Apple Pay.

Some people, however, are questioning the story, since an Apple Watch is automatically locked, once it’s removed from the user’s wrist (until the correct PIN is entered.)

Disney security was also informed.  But hey said her Apple Watch was never located.

(Photo by Kent Phillips/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)
