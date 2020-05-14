Woman Marries Man Who Helped Saved Her At Vegas Massacre
(San Diego, CA) — More than six thousand followers on Instagram are cheering the wedding of a couple that met at the Las Vegas mass shooting. American Austin Monfort helped lead Canadian Chantal Melanson out of the country music festival when the bullets began flying. They have been chronicling their love story ever since. It started a new chapter when they got married. The celebration will have to wait because of the pandemic. You can follow the next chapter of their love story on Instagram HERE.