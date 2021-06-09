Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
That Mom Life
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Woman Discovers Evidence – A Stranger Is Living in her House – Viral Video
Jun 9, 2021 @ 12:07pm
Anyone who’s been home alone knows it can be a scary experience, but this is just intense.
TikTok
user @sproutsgal has shared a video – which shows how she found disturbing evidence of someone else, possibly living in her home.
She explains that she lives alone, and doesn’t usually have friends over. She also notes that no one else uses her shower except her.
She then shows several clumps of unfamiliar dark hair in her shower stall, when she has brightly colored hair.
She posted the video Monday (June 5th) and since then, the comments have primarily consisted of people asking for an update – and others telling her to call the police.
There’s more, here: (
Fox
)
TAGS
#NotHomeAlone
#TikTok
Popular Posts
Emotional Garth Brooks Tears Up As Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘The Dance’
Win a Wisconsin Dells Road Trip Package!
I-55 Lane Closures In Will County
Kane Brown & Restless Road Tribute Randy Travis
Pop-Tarts Serve Up 3 New Flavors
Recent Posts
Free Youth Fishing Derby This Saturday!
40 mins ago
25-Year-Old Joliet Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
1 hour ago
Dierks Bentley explains why he feared his Seven Peaks festival might not return for 2021
2 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
That Mom Life
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On