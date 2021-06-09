      Weather Alert

Woman Discovers Evidence – A Stranger Is Living in her House – Viral Video

Jun 9, 2021 @ 12:07pm
Anyone who’s been home alone knows it can be a scary experience, but this is just intense.
TikTok user @sproutsgal has shared a video – which shows how she found disturbing evidence of someone else, possibly living in her home.
She explains that she lives alone, and doesn’t usually have friends over.  She also notes that no one else uses her shower except her.
She then shows several clumps of unfamiliar dark hair in her shower stall, when she has brightly colored hair.
She posted the video Monday (June 5th) and since then, the comments have primarily consisted of people asking for an update – and others telling her to call the police.
There’s more, here:  (Fox)
TAGS
#NotHomeAlone #TikTok
