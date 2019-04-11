Woman Crashes Car Because of Spider
By Todd Boss
Apr 11, 2019 @ 2:24 PM
A woman in Cairo, New York became so startled when she saw a spider in her car, she crashed the vehicle. The Cairo Police Department told the story on their Facebook page. They said when the driver noticed the spider, she got into an accident and she injured her leg. The post also said, “We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place.”

