Woman Carjacked At Gunpoint in Bolingbrook

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Bolingbrook. It happened Sunday afternoon at 4:50 p.m. Bolingbrook Police responded to 550 East Boughton Road near Schmidt Road for a vehicular hijacking. Upon arrival, it was learned that the female victim had her vehicle taken at gunpoint. Two black males approached the female in her white Jeep Grand Cherokee and pointed a pistol at her while demanding her vehicle. The victim was not injured. The offenders fled with the victim’s vehicle eastbound on Boughton Rd. Both offenders were between 15 and 16 years of age. Both are black males, one work a black hooded sweatshirt with a white symbol on the front, black jeans, and tan boots,, the other is also a teen black male and wore a black and white spotted sweatshirt with black jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772 submit a web tip at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.