Woman Arrested After Convincing Man to Do THIS
By Josh Barlog
|
Oct 28, 2018 @ 5:18 PM
Police Car Closeup

It might be the season for witches and warlocks, but Canadian authorities are cracking down on witchcraft-related scams. 27-year-old Samantha Stevenson was recently arrested after allegedly scamming an elderly man out of $600,000. Police say she persuaded the man to sell the home and transfer the money to her, promising it would get rid of ‘evil spirits’ in the house. In Canada, it’s illegal to “falsely portray yourself” as having psychic or magical powers. Do you believe in witchcraft?  Ever try to cast a ‘spell’?

