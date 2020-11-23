      Weather Alert

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH schedules first live show

Nov 23, 2020 @ 4:45pm

Credit: Travis ShinnWolfgang Van Halen has announced his first live show with his solo project, Mammoth WVH.

The group will play the 2021 Aftershock festival, scheduled for October 7-10 in Sacramento, California.

Metallica, My Chemical Romance and Limp Bizkit are set to headline Aftershock 2021. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AftershockFestival.com.

Wolfgang released his debut Mammoth WVH single, “Distance,” last week. The track is dedicated to his late father, the iconic Eddie Van Halen, who died in October at age 65.

By Josh Johnson
