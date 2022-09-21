98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

WJOL SOURCES: School Bus Driver Strike in Will County Averted

September 21, 2022 2:41PM CDT
Sources to WJOL have reported that the bus drivers and monitors for a local transportation company have ratified their new contract and will not go on strike later this week. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike earlier in the month and a work stoppage could have occurred as early as Wednesday. Approximately 500 drivers and monitors could  have walked off the job if the new agreement was rejected. With that agreement being approved the strike is no longer a possibility. 

The strike would affected students at Plainfield School District 202, District 86 in Joliet and Will County School District 92, Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203 and Chaney Monge School District 88.

