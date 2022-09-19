WJOL SOURCES: Bus Driver Strike Delayed to Allow Vote on New Agreement

A possible strike of school bus drivers in the Will County area has been delayed for two days in order to allow members to vote on a new contract. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike earlier in the month and a work stoppage could have occurred as early as Tuesday. WJOL has been told that the a possible agreement has been reached and the strike has been delayed for two days to allow a member vote. Busses will be running both Tuesday and Wednesday with the results on the contract vote will be announced on Wednesday evening. Approximately 500 drivers and monitors could walk off the job if the new agreement is rejected.

This strike would affect students at Plainfield School District 202, District 86 in Joliet and Will County School District 92, Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203 and Chaney Monge School District 88. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.