      Weather Alert

WJOL EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gang Shootout in Will County Leads to Four Arrests

Sep 11, 2020 @ 5:38pm

WJOL has learned of a gang shooting involving two vehicles in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two cars were involved in a shootout around I-355 just near Lockport. Rival gangs were in separate vehicles when they began shooting at one another, no injuries have been reported. Eventually both vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities have confirmed that one weapon was recovered and four individuals are in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

