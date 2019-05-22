With “The Voice” behind him, Blake Shelton’s ready for Red Nose Day

Trae Patton/NBCNow that Blake Shelton has wrapped season 16 of The Voice, he’s ready to put on his red nose.

The “God’s Country” hitmaker will perform on NBC’s fifth annual Red Nose Day Special on Thursday, along with his fellow Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, Sting, Josh Groban, and more.

Look for This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz, Julia Roberts, Connie Britton, and other big names on the fundraiser that works to end childhood poverty.

You can also expect the mini-sequel to 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral during the two-hour show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on NBC. Titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, it features Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, and Kristin Scott Thomas from the original cast, as well as a cameo by pop superstar Sam Smith.

Kelly Clarkson will also be on a special Red Nose Day edition of Hollywood Game Night, which follows at 10 p.m. ET. Jennifer Garner, Sean Hayes, and more will also join in the fun with host Jane Lynch.

