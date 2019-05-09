With “Nothing to Do Town” at #1, Dylan Scott says more new music is likely on the way

CurbDylan Scott has this week’s best-selling country album with his new EP, Nothing to Do Town.

But the Louisiana native admits he was initially disappointed that the follow-up to his self-titled debut would only contain six tracks, especially since his first album came out back in August of 2016.

“I’m a very impatient person, anyway,” Dylan explains. “And it’s two-and-a-half years since my first album came out, which in my mind is like, ‘That’s way too long!’… At first, I was like, ‘I want it to be an album.’”

“But it’s okay [for it] to be an EP,” he continues, “because you do have to think about it — people get tired of songs these days. We’re really fast.”

Dylan says the silver lining is that it shouldn’t be too long before he’s able to release even more new music.

“So if we just put out five or six now, in the next six or seven months, we can put out another five or six,” he tells ABC Radio. “So I’m on board for that idea, which is probably what we’re gonna do.”

Even though he’s had huge hits like his breakthrough, “My Girl,” and its follow-up, “Hooked,” Dylan’s encouraged that some fans are still discovering his music for the very first time.

“With the album we put out two-and-a-half years ago, I may be sometimes tired of singing some of those songs,” he confesses. “But I have to remember also, we’re just getting going and there’s people that’s just hearing those songs for the first time. So they’re new to those people.”

“Nothing to Do Town,” the title track from his number-one EP, is currently climbing the country chart.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.