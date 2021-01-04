With just a iPhone, an acoustic guitar Keith sent out a message of thanks to his fans
Getty Images (CMA Fest)
While Keith Urban might not have been ringing in the new year with his recent annual tradition of performing on stage as part of the Nashville celebration, he did treat fans to a very special and unique virtual experience…straight from his driveway.
With just a iPhone, an acoustic guitar, and a bunch of hit songs, Keith sent out a message of thanks to his fans for helping him get through 2020, and then proceeded to play song after song for nearly 30 mins.
If you weren’t able to catch the driveway concert live, you can start off 2021 right by catching the performance right here.