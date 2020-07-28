Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order
Wisconsin will be joining Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order later this week. Mayor Lightfoot announced yesterday that Illinois’ neighbor to the north will join the list of states from which travelers are being told to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns. The order requires people who have spent more than 24 hours in high-risk states to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering Chicago. States already on the list include Florida, Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, Nevada, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Idaho, California, Arkansas, Utah, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa.