Winter Weather Advisory (Saturday 6am-9pm)

Looks like we are about to get our first snowfall of the year. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all day Saturday.

Kendall-Will-Lake IN-Porter-Newton-Jasper- Including the cities of Oswego, Joliet, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, and Rensselaer ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM SATURDAY 1/12/19 * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...Areas of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana mainly along and south of Interstate 80. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.