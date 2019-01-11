Winter Weather Advisory (Saturday 6am-9pm)
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 11, 2019 @ 11:34 AM

Looks like we are about to get our first snowfall of the year. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all day Saturday.

Kendall-Will-Lake IN-Porter-Newton-Jasper-
Including the cities of Oswego, Joliet, Gary, Valparaiso,
Morocco, and Rensselaer

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM SATURDAY 1/12/19

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
  inches expected.

* WHERE...Areas of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana
  mainly along and south of Interstate 80.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
