WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 10 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT

Dec 31, 2020 @ 5:55am
Snowstorm in Finland.

Looks like more sleet, freezing rain , and snow is ready to greet us in 2021. The National Weather Service has issused a Winter Weather Advisory beginning New Years Day Friday at 10am lasting until Midnight tomorrow. Here’s more from the NWS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, some of which may be heavy.
  Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch and total
  snow accumulations of up to three inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
  northeast Illinois away from Lake Michigan.

* WHEN...Freezing rain and sleet late Friday morning into Friday
  afternoon, possibly transitioning to rain before changing back
  to a mix with snow Friday evening.


In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
