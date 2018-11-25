Winter Storm Warning & School Closings for Monday 11/26
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 25, 2018 @ 12:52 PM 
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
  Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Grundy and Will Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Snow
  covered roads and significantly reduced visibility are expected. This
  snow is expected to be very heavy and will be difficult to
  shovel. The strong winds and heavy snow may cause falling tree
  limbs and possible power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Here's more from the National Weather Service

There are a number of School Closings for Monday 11/26,  Here’s the complete list from Emergency Closing Center.

