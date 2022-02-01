      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Chicago Area Starting Tonight

Jan 31, 2022 @ 11:32pm

Heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions are in tomorrow’s forecast for the Chicago area.  The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Watch is in effect between 8 pm tomorrow and 6 pm Thursday. Two rounds of snowfall are expected, the first Tuesday night through Wednesday morning which could produce 3 to 5″ in Northern Will County and 4 to 6″ in Southern Will County. While the second round Wednesday night and through Thursday could produce a final tally of 5 to 7″ Joliet and Northern Will,   7 to 9″ Central Will and as much as 8 to 10″ southern Will.

