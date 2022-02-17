      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning Replaced By Winter Weather Advisory

Feb 17, 2022 @ 2:02pm

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon today until 9 p.m. this evening and the Winter Storm Warning has been canceled by the National Weather Service. A period of wind driven show is expected this afternoon with a total accumulations of 1 to 4 inches for LaSalle, Kendall, Southern Cook and Northern Will Counties. But up to 8 inches well south of I-80. Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility for the evening commute. Winds will gust to 25 mph to 30 mph.

