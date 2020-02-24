Winter Storm Coming … Midday Tuesday Through Wednesday Morning

WJOL Meteorologist Rick DiMaio reports that a winter storm will hit the area from midday Tuesday through the Wednesday morning rush.
Monday: Cloudy with rain developing, mainly after 4pm. High near 40.
Monday Night: Rain likely, mixing with wet snow after 3am. Low around 34.
No accumulation expected overnight.
Tuesday: Rain mixed with wet snow early, then becoming all snow by noon, with a high of 34
(1 to 2″ of snow is expected by evening.)
Tuesday Night:
Windy and colder with snow likely……….an additional 3 to 5″ of snow is likely.
…..Low 25……..POSSIBLE TOTAL OF 4 to 7″.
Wednesday: Snow likely until around noon…An additional 1″ of snow is possible.
Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 28. Windy and COLD…….. POSSIBLE TOTAL OF 5 to 8″ of snow.
Wednesday Night: Windy and COLD. Cloudy, with a low around 15.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.