Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Wisconsin
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 28, 2019 @ 6:25 AM

Congratulations to a person in Wisconsin who just became $768 million dollars richer thanks to last night’s Powerball draw. The winning ticket was sold in New Berlin, a suburb of Milwaukee.
The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, and 62. The Powerball was 12.
There were also jackpot winners of $2 million from Kansas and Minnesota, and $1 million winners from California, Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey, and New York.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday for $40 million. Here’s more from ABC-7 Chicago.

