Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold in a Town Called ‘Luck’

January 9, 2023 11:00AM CST
Lottery ticket

A winning Megabucks lottery ticket for $15.1 million was sold in a most charmed place:  Luck, Wisconsin.

The prize has yet to be claimed, but business at Wayne’s Food Plus, where the ticket was sold, has been booming ever since.

I was told by the lottery people that, ‘now you’re going to be that mecca,'” manager Paul Wondra said.  “You sold a big ticket, you’re going to be the place to go.”

See more, here:  (NY Post)

 

