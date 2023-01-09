Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold in a Town Called ‘Luck’

Lottery ticket

A winning Megabucks lottery ticket for $15.1 million was sold in a most charmed place: Luck, Wisconsin.

The prize has yet to be claimed, but business at Wayne’s Food Plus, where the ticket was sold, has been booming ever since.

“I was told by the lottery people that, ‘now you’re going to be that mecca,'” manager Paul Wondra said. “You sold a big ticket, you’re going to be the place to go.”

