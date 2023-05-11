Winning ACM Song of the Year would be “really special” to Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell is a five-time nominee at the 2023 ACM Awards. This achievement, as big as it is, still feels surreal to Cole, whose smash hit “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” earned the nods.

“I was in disbelief,” Cole tells ABC Audio while recalling how he felt when he got the big news. “I always wondered what that would feel like. And it’s just, it’s unbelievable, you know? Especially 10 years into your career and [with] a song that is the biggest song of your career. It’s been the best, best feeling.”

“Going into Thursday night with a huge performance with Jo Dee, those nominations, I wouldn’t have all that without her and the original,” says Cole as he references Jo Dee Messina‘s timeless hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

Asked which win would mean the most to Cole, his response reflects his core artistry.

“Single [of the Year] would be cool. But Song of the Year, as a songwriter, I mean, that’s always been a dream of mine,” he shares. “Who knows what will happen? But that has always been number one. I moved to town to write songs, so that would be a really special one. But hey, if I win any of them, it will be special.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

