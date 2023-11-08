WINNING A CMA AWARD TAKES ‘A LOT OF LUCK’

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will take place in Nashville tonight (Wednesday November 8th) and Chris Stapleton is up for three possible wins.

As reigning Male Vocalist, he’s once again nominated. His duet with Carly Pearce, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,”is competing for Best Musical Event… And he’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year for the seventh time.

Although he’s had 34 CMA career nominations, Chris told us, he thinks the win comes down to being lucky:

“It still is a very…uh very nice and there’s a lot of great people doing a lot of great things making a lot of great music and working really hard and so when you get this kind of a thing going, I don’t think anybody deserves it. It’s a lot of luck and a lot of stars lining up so, I’m grateful for the moment.”