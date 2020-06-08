Winfrey Chosen as Interim County Executive
The Will County Board selected Denise Winfrey (D-Joliet) today to fill out the remainder of County Executive Larry Walsh’s term. Winfrey currently serves as the Speaker of the Will County Board. The County Board is required to select a replacement for the vacancy of the Executive. Winfrey has served on the County Board for 11 years and has served as Speaker of the Board for the last two years. She has also served as the chair of the County Board Capitol Committee and is active in the National Association of Counties (NACo) where she participates in several committees. Winfrey will be the first woman to ever serve as County Executive and is also the first person of color to ever serve in the role. County Board members will select a replacement for the position of Speaker at their next board meeting. The Will County Democratic Central Committee will select a replacement for Winfrey’s County Board seat. That replacement will serve the remainder of Winfrey’s term which also ends in November. Winfrey represents the 8th District in Joliet and will be on the ballot for that County Board seat on election day.