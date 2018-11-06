Wine Wand Erases Your Hangover

Want wine but not the hangover the next morning? The Wine Wand is the latest gadget to keep you from feeling like a truck hit you the next day.

The wand, when dipped in your wine, removes the histamines and sulfite preservatives that cause headaches. The wand is soaked in the wine for 3 minutes and it removes up to 50 percent of the histamines and sulfites preservatives found in red and white wines. The Wand comes with eight filters in a pack and retails for $19.99. Here’s more from Pop Sugar.