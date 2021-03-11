      Weather Alert

Windy, Warm, Overnight Showers

Mar 11, 2021 @ 2:33pm

Weather update from staff meteorologist Rick DiMaio:

Overnight Tonight+: Windy and warm with showers likely between 2am and 4am.   Low near 50.  Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
 
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers until 10am mainly southern Will County.  West winds 20 to 30 mph.  High 52.
Thursday Night: Not as windy.   Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain in the afternoon….COOLER!  with a high near 46.
.
Monday: Cloudy and chilly with rain mixed with snow with a high near 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Popular Posts
Dan+Dog: Dan Smyers' Family Adopts Senior Chihuahua
Life after Rascal Flatts: Gary LeVox Now Offers a Line of Designer Clothing
WCCQ's Mad Marchness!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... THIS.
Bolingbrook Man Dies Following Car Crash