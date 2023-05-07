ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE Win Tickets to the Route 66 Raceway NHRA Nationals! CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): WCCQ, WRXQ, and (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Win Tickets to the Route 66 Raceway NHRA Nationals! contest (the “ Promotion”) begins on or around 2023-05-08 at 12:00 am and ends on or abou t 11:59 pm on 2023-05-12 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is 2023-05-12 on 2023-05-12 . Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in USA. Employees of WCCQ (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Only one winner per household is permitted.

Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting the prize.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA INTERNET – Go to https://www.wccq.com/contests/win-tickets-to-the-route-66-raceway-nhra-nationals-2/