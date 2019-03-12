Win Tickets to see Eric Church

Eric Church is bringing his Double Down Tour to Allstate Arena Friday March 22nd & Saturday March 23rd.

Designed to treat fans with dynamic marathon sets, the Double Down tour will take over the Allstate Arena Friday and Saturday night for back-to-back shows. Eric Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour is your chance to see Eric perform six albums worth of material across two very different nights of music.

