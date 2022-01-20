Win Super Bowl Tickets, NFL Tailgate or Big Game at Home – Donate Blood Now – Ease Crisis

If you donate blood, platelets, or plasma, between now and January 31st, you will automatically be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Super Bowl – February 13th at SoFi Stadium.
The winner will also receive entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, round-trip flights to L.A., a three-night hotel stay, and a $500 gift card, to cover expenses like food.
Every donor will also be entered to win the “Big Game at Home” package. This includes a smart laser projector, projector screen, soundbar, subwoofer, a gift card for tech support with installation, and a $500 gift card.
For the first time, ever, the American Red Cross says that we now face a National Blood Crisis – the worst blood shortage in over a decade – and the Omicron variant of Covid has only increased the urgent need.
Regular flu season, now, and the lack of blood drives, over the past two years, has left supplies critically short – only about enough for one day – when a 5-day supply is considered way too small.
TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT: Visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate – and there’s a very easy help list, if you have any concerns, whether you wonder if you’re eligible or if it can be quick and easy.