Win Chicagoland 400 Tickets – If Kyle Busch or Jimmie Johnson Wins Daytona 500

Chicagoland Speedway announces: fans who purchase tickets for the Chicagoland 400 (June 21, 2020) – with the code DAYTONA2020 – have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy a ticket refund, if two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, or seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson, wins the 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500, February 16th.
Busch, driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Toyota Camry, won at Chicagoland Speedway in 2018 with his thrilling finish over Kyle Larson. Jimmie Johnson started on the pole in 2012 at Chicagoland Speedway and will race in his final full-season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
This limited-time offer is only available until 11:00 a.m. CST on February 16, 2020 or while supplies last. With the announcement of Jimmie Johnson’s final season, and Busch coming off his second NASCAR Cup Series Championship, fans are excited to see the two stars get the 2020 season started with a win in “The Great American Race.”
“If the Great American Race wasn’t exciting enough for fans, this promotion gives a compelling incentive to get behind these legendary racers for a chance to win free tickets to the Chicagoland 400 on June 21,” said Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock.
With this offer, fans who purchase a single-day NASCAR Cup Series Chicagoland 400 ticket – and pay, in full, between now and the DAYTONA 500 – will receive a ticket refund, following the race, if Busch or Johnson earn the victory. Eligibility is limited to single-day Chicagoland Speedway NASCAR Cup Series purchasers, in all sections of the grandstands, by using offer code: DAYTONA2020 – or logging onto www.chicagolandspeedway.com/daytona.
Busch and Jonson are no strangers to Daytona International Speedway. With a combined 32 starts in the DAYTONA 500, Busch looks to secure his first DAYTONA 500 win. And Johnson is set to add a third DAYTONA 500 win to his legacy.
The promotion began Friday, February 7, and will close one hour before the start of the DAYTONA 500, Sunday, February 18 (race start time scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT) – or while supplies last. Fans can visit www.chicagolandspeedway.com/daytona to purchase their tickets.
For the most current information about Chicagoland Speedway, follow us on Facebook, along with Twitter and Instagram @chicagolndspdwy.
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway will take place on June 21, as part of the NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend, June 18 – 21. The weekend will kick off on Thursday, June 18, with the ARCA Menards Racing Series, followed by NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Chicagoland 225, under the lights on Friday night. Saturday, June 20th, the NASCAR XFINITY Series Chicagoland 300 will hit the track, as the precursor to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Chicagoland 400 Showdown.
The complete 2020 NASCAR schedule, at Chicagoland Speedway is as follows:
NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend at Chicagoland Speedway 2020
Thursday, June 18 ARCA Racing Series
Friday, June 19 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Chicagoland 225
Saturday, June 20 NASCAR XFINITY Series Chicagoland 300
Sunday, June 21 NASCAR Cup Series Chicagoland 400
