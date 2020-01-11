Win a Roy & Carol Costa Rica Beach Party Trip Today in Bolingbrook
How would you like to head to Costa Rica and party with WCCQ’s Roy & Carol in the Morning? Our friends at Veterans Premier Charity Raffle @ 481 W. Boughton Road in Bolingbrook are giving you a once in a lifetime chance to join WCCQ’s Roy & Carol on their 2020 Beach Party to Costa Rica compliments of The Hotel Riu Guanacaste and Apple Vacations.
Join WCCQ’s Roy Gregory live at Veterans Premier Charity Raffle @ 481 W. Boughton Road Saturday 1/11 from 5pm-6:30pm. We will draw qualifiers every 15 minutes starting at 5:15pm up until our drawdown which starts at 6:30pm on Saturday 1/11.
Winner will receive an all inclusive trip for 2, February 28th thru March 6th of 2020 at The Hotel Riu Guanacaste courtesy of Apple Vacations. Winner is responsible fuel and baggage charges of $333.95 per person.
Veterans Premier Charity Raffle is a bingo-style raffle hall where non profit organizations can raise money for their charities. We play 14 games plus an early bird. We are open Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with two sessions on Sundays. Doors open at 5pm except on Sundays when we open at 11am. The games payout a total of $2700 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and on Friday/Saturday the games payout a total of $3200. There are 4 progressive jackpot games that you can choose to participate in. We sell Raffle tickets like Races, Fast five, Raffle Balls, Double Play, Studs and Duds and many other different games, throughout the night. The Raffle tickets we start the night with are Firehorse Races and these have a progressive jackpot attached to them. we just moved to a clean, bright new location. We are now at 481 W. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook.
This year’s Roy & Carol Beach party will check off one of Roy & Carol’s bucket list wishes, a trip to Costa Rica. We have to say we’ve put together one incredible trip February 28th thru March 6th of 2020. Not only are we set to visit new territory, the price for this year’s trip is simply unbeatable! This year’s journey will take us to The Hotel Riu Guanacaste courtesy of Apple Vacations. With over 121 volcanic formations, lush rain forests, gorgeous sandy beaches, and coastal mountains, Costa Rica has established itself as a prime destination for thrill-seekers and Eco-tourists alike. Discover unspoiled nature in its purest form as you explore the natural wonders that surround you – each with its own story to tell.
The Hotel Riu Guanacaste is situated in Guanacaste, Costa Rica in a seafront location on Mata Palo Beach.
This fully equipped hotel offers guests the best service in addition to a fresh water swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gym, sauna and the “Renova Spa” center with a range of different treatments and massages. Everything you could need to guarantee the maximum well-being during your stay.
The quality of the cuisine prepared by the chefs in the restaurants goes hand in hand with a wide variety of flavors at this hotel, which will make you want to sample all the menus. The All Inclusive system gives you the opportunity to try out the buffet restaurant and the various themed restaurants that are available at the hotel.
The Hotel Riu Guanacaste offers a wide range of activities on its beautiful beaches such as diving or fishing in the Pacific Ocean and ecotourism in the volcanic regions. During the day, the Riu Guanacaste features several entertainment programs for all ages. The hotel includes a gym, table tennis, volleyball, a tennis court, windsurfing, sailing, snorkeling, kayaking and other water activities. If your favorite sporting activity is Golf, the Four Seasons golf club boasts fantastic views over the ocean and a challenging course.
We think you will agree, Apple Vacations has put together another once in a lifetime trip.