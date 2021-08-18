Wilmington Woman Arrested After Refusing to Leave Joliet Hotel

A 36-year-old Wilmington woman was arrested after refusing to leave a hotel in Joliet on Tuesday evening. It was at 7:48pm on Tuesday that Joliet Police were called to the Joliet Plaza Inn and Suites on Jefferson Street. Officers learned upon arrival that Nicole Hudson was asked to leave the property when asked by staff after unsuccessfully attempting to rent a room without identification. Officers gave Hudson a lawful order to leave the premise to which she refused, and she was placed into custody after a brief struggle.
While being booked at the Joliet Police Department, Hudson allegedly attempted to punch an Officer in the head. Hudson refused to cooperate with booking procedures and was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Nicole Hudson has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Real Property, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault, and Obstructing Justice.