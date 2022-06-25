Wilmington-Peotone Resurfacing

The Public Works & Transportation Committee of the Will County Board approved the resurfacing of 4.74 miles on Wilmington-Peotone Road, from east of IL Route 53 to east of Martin Long Road.
The $1.15 million project will be paid for using Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds and is expected to begin July 2022, with an estimated completion in September 2022.
“During construction, the roadway will remain open with periodic lane closures with flaggers,” according to Will County Department of Transportation Director, Jeff Ronaldson.