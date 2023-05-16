Willie’s star-studded birthday concert is coming to cinemas

Willie Nelson‘s star-studded birthday concert, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, is hitting movie theaters soon.

The celebration was recorded live on April 29 and April 30 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

The more than two-hour limited-release film will feature performances from Willie, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Kris Kristofferson, Dwight Yoakam, Emmylou Harris, Billy Strings, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Orville Peck, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Shooter Jennings, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Waylon Payne and many more.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 premieres in theaters on Sunday, June 11, with encore presentations on June 13 and June 14.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit willienelson90experience.com.

