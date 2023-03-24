Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Is Back With 16 Shows

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival returns for another year.

The line-up includes Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” said Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends, and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

16 dates have been announced so far, with more to come. Tickets are currently on sale via OutlawMusicFestival.com.

Saturday June 24th looks like the closest this tour will come to us. Who’s up for a road trip?