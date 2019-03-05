The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return June 28

Willy Nelson is bringing The Outlaw Music Festival Tour To town June 28th led as usual by Willie Nelson, and will include Phil Lesh & Friends, the Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss and Old Crow Medicine Show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival began as a single show in 2016 with Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Lee Ann Womack performing. It returned the following two years as a touring event and participating artists have included Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and Bob Dylan..