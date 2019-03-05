The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return June 28
By Todd Boss
|
Mar 5, 2019 @ 4:34 PM

Willy Nelson is bringing The Outlaw Music Festival Tour To town June 28th led as usual by Willie Nelson, and will  include Phil Lesh & Friends, the Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss and Old Crow Medicine Show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival began as a single show in 2016 with Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Lee Ann Womack performing. It returned the following two years as a touring event and participating artists have included Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and Bob Dylan..

