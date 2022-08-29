98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More

August 29, 2022
Rita Wilson is reminiscing with her industry friends. On Sept. 27, the platinum-selling singer will release “Now & Forever: Duets.” The album is full of 1970s classics. Smokey Robinson, Elvis Costello, and Jackson Browne will appear on the album, but country music stars will dominate. The project will feature – “Crazy Love” with Keith Urban, Paul Simon’s classic “Slip Slidin’ Away” with Willie Nelson,  “If”  featuring Tim McGraw,  Vince Gill on “Without You,” and Jackson 5’s smash hit “I’ll Be There” starring young hitmaker Jimmie Allen. Rita Wilson’s “Now & Forever: Duets” will be available to stream on Sept. 27.

