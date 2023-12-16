98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Willie Nelson Shares The Secret To Writer’s Block

December 15, 2023 6:05PM CST
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson is sharing some of the secrets to his success.

At 90 years old, he continues to captivate audiences with his storytelling and songwriting skills.

When it comes to writer’s block, Nelson says that it happens to every songwriter. “They get to a point where the well runs dry,” and the secret is to “wait.”

Songwriting still gives the icon a sense of accomplishment and joy. “I haven’t quit … I’m 90. Maybe I should, but … after every tour. I said, this is it. And then get the urge again to go back,” said Nelson.

What is your favorite song by Willie, and why?

