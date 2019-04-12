Willie Nelson Rescued 70 Horses From Slaughterhouse To Roam On His Texas Ranch

Willie Nelson is one of the most recognized faces and voices in country music, but he also has a soft spot for animals. The 86-year-old just rescued 70 horses that were headed to the slaughterhouse and set them free to roam on his ranch in Spicewood, Texas (30 miles from Austin). Willie described the rescued animals as the ‘luckiest horses in the world’.

In a video from KSAT-TV (below), Willie Nelson talks about his plans for videos and films to be made on his ranch, so he can ride a horse. He raised awareness for the amount of horses which are sent to slaughter each year in the US, and met with members of Habitat for Horses, who were working to end the slaughter of horses by trying to get legislation passed.