Willie Nelson Rescued 70 Horses From Slaughterhouse To Roam On His Texas Ranch
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 8:04 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white) Willie Nelson performs at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

Willie Nelson is one of the most recognized faces and voices in country music, but he also has a soft spot for animals. The 86-year-old just rescued 70 horses that were headed to the slaughterhouse and set them free to roam on his ranch in Spicewood, Texas (30 miles from Austin).  Willie described the rescued animals as the ‘luckiest horses in the world’.
In a video from KSAT-TV (below), Willie Nelson talks about his plans for videos and films to be made on his ranch, so he can ride a horse. He raised awareness for the amount of horses which are sent to slaughter each year in the US, and met with members of Habitat for Horses, who were working to end the slaughter of horses by trying to get legislation passed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wild Game Of Thrones Facts Just in Time for Season Finale This Sunday Life Cereal Is Looking for Its Next ‘Mikey,’ and Your Kid Can Audition The Internet In Meltdown over Lion King Trailer Woman Crashes Car Because of Spider A Paid Internship for a ‘Candy Taster’ Also Comes with a Bonus . . . a Year’s Worth of Free Candy Jason Aldean Calls it a Great Run, Keith Urban Humbled by Entertainer Win
Comments