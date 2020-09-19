Willie Nelson Recalls Having to Admit his Cheating to his Wife, When THIS Happened
…His Mistress Had Their Baby.
Wait till you hear what Willie Nelson and his sister, Bobbie, have written his memoir, entitled, Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Bond.
He told the story of the time his second wife found out that he had not only cheated on her, but he had fathered another child.
It happened when the hospital bill arrived to his home. Nelson tried to play it off that he had been admitted to the hospital, for a minor injury. But the lie didn’t stick; because, stated on the bill were charges for the birth of a baby girl, Paula Carlene.
Nelson has seven children. He’s been married four times. While Willie admits he always had wandering ways, he says that he loves all of his former wives (even though he does not use the term ‘former‘).
The legendary country music writer and performer has said, “once in your life, a wife never leaves.”