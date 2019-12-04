Willie Nelson Has Quit Smoking Weed. Wait. What?!
Country icon Willie Nelson has stopped smoking weed. Willie, whose smoking habits have only been rivaled by Snoop Dogg, said that breathing is a little more difficult these days and he has to be careful.
The 86 year old said he does not smoke anymore and that he is taking better care of himself. Legend has it that he once smoked weed on the roof of the White House.
He is known for having a stash so potent that it inspired Toby Keith‘s song, I’ll Never Smoke. In their prime, who do you think would smoke the other under the table, Willie Nelson or Snoop Dogg?