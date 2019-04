NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white) Willie Nelson performs at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

WILLIE NELSON is on an upcoming episode of SAMMY HAGAR’s “Rock and Roll Road Trip” show on AXS-TV. They’re on Willie’s tour bus so Sammy asked if anyone’s ever been arrested on it for smoking pot, or whatever. Willie said he’s been arrested in everything he’s owned.