Willie Nelson Announces Book, ‘Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs’

April 26, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Willie Nelson has announced he has written a new book about the stories behind the lyrics of 160 of his favorite songs.

‘Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs’ is a 384-page book that will include “a dynamic assortment of never-before-seen photos and ephemera.”

The new book is set to be published on October 31, 2023.

I think this is going to be a great read. What do you think?

