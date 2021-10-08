      Weather Alert

William Shatner – AKA Captain Kirk – Is ‘Terrified’ to Go to Space

Oct 8, 2021 @ 11:00am

William Shatner told New York Comic-Con’s audience that he’s terrified to go into space.

The 90-year-old actor, who will become the oldest person to go to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Spaceflight, told fans on Thursday (Oct. 7th), “I don’t want to be the oldest guy to go into space,” before he reminisced about the 1986 Challenger crash – which killed all of the astronauts on board.

He continued, “And I’m thinking, ‘I’m going up in a rocket and our best guess is it should be fine.  I’m terrified.  I’m Captain Kirk, and I’m terrified.  I’m not really terrified — yes I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold.  I’m planning on putting my nose against the window [once I’m in space], and my only hope is I won’t see someone else looking back.”  Shatner played the role of Captain Kirk on the hit 1960’s TV show “Star Trek,”  for years.  It became iconic for him.

Deadline reports that no date has been set for Shatner’s trip yet.

 

