      Weather Alert

Will You Take Kids Trick-or-Treating This Year or Pass Out Candy? 1-in-3 Will, for Sure…

Oct 29, 2020 @ 11:12am

Trick-or-treating is going to look a bit different this year.  According to new survey, only 29% of the people who’d normally take their kids trick-or-treating say they definitely will this year . . . and only 40% of people who’d normally hand out candy are going to this year.

 

There’s no way trick-or-treating can look the same on Saturday night, no matter how much we all wish it could.  So lots of people have choices to make, about whether to take their kids trick-or-treating, or to pass out candy…

But YouGov is out with a new survey, of the people who would normally take their kids trick-or-treating.  And only 29% say they’re definitely going to this year.

37% won’t because of coronavirus, 18% won’t for other reasons, and the rest aren’t sure.

People seem a little more willing to let trick-or-treaters come to their house.  Of the people who would normally pass out candy, 40% plan on doing it this year.

33% won’t because of coronavirus, 14% won’t for other reasons, and the rest aren’t sure.

Learn more, here:  (YouGov / YouGov)

TAGS
#MauraMyles #Mylestones #TrickOrTreat Halloween
Popular Posts
Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He's Okay
DuPage Co. Prosecutors Investigating Suspected Cases Of Vote-by-Mail Fraud
Miranda Lambert's Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
Gwen Stefani Nonchalantly Responded to Rumors That She and Blake Shelton Called Their Wedding Off
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better