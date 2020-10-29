Will You Take Kids Trick-or-Treating This Year or Pass Out Candy? 1-in-3 Will, for Sure…

There’s no way trick-or-treating can look the same on Saturday night, no matter how much we all wish it could. So lots of people have choices to make, about whether to take their kids trick-or-treating, or to pass out candy…
But YouGov is out with a new survey, of the people who would normally take their kids trick-or-treating. And only 29% say they’re definitely going to this year.
37% won’t because of coronavirus, 18% won’t for other reasons, and the rest aren’t sure.
People seem a little more willing to let trick-or-treaters come to their house. Of the people who would normally pass out candy, 40% plan on doing it this year.
33% won’t because of coronavirus, 14% won’t for other reasons, and the rest aren’t sure.
Learn more, here: (YouGov / YouGov)