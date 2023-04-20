Will Tyler Hubbard be “Dancin’” with Keith Urban?
April 20, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Tyler Hubbard and Keith Urban might be dropping a collaboration soon.
Tyler recently posted a clip on Instagram of a stomping duet version of his fast-rising single, “Dancin’ in the Country.” While no mention of Keith was made, the “Somebody Like You” singer commented on the post with a wide-open eyes emoji and reshared Tyler’s post on his Instagram Story.
What do you think? Is a Tyler and Keith version of “Dancin’ in the Country” coming?
We’ll find out on Friday, April 21.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.