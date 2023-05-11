Will The Success of Ozempic Change the Diet Industry?
May 11, 2023 10:00AM CDT
The rise of weight loss drugs like Ozempic could change the dieting industry as we know it.
Jenny Craig announced last Tuesday that it is shutting down, and WW International, previously known as Weight Watchers, has seen shares fall 29% since drug Wegovy was approved to treat obesity.
“Unless they change to somehow incorporate medications, yes, I think, in the next few years, we will see a lot of change in the diet industry, including many businesses closing,” Dr. Shauna Levy of Tulane University said.
These effective drugs can help people shed 15% of their body weight over 68 weeks.
Ozempic and Wegovy work by triggering a hormonal response that tells the body to stop eating.
Take in a little more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)
More about: