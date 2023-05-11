Will The Success of Ozempic Change the Diet Industry?

“Unless they change to somehow incorporate medications, yes, I think, in the next few years, we will see a lot of change in the diet industry, including many businesses closing,” Dr. Shauna Levy of Tulane University said.

These effective drugs can help people shed 15% of their body weight over 68 weeks.

Ozempic and Wegovy work by triggering a hormonal response that tells the body to stop eating.

